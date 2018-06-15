Ticker
EU free wifi portal hit by 'technical issue'
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission has cancelled the first call for applications for funding of public wifi hotspots, after the EU portal where municipalities had to apply experienced "a technical issue", the commission said on Thursday. "During the investigation, the commission identified a flaw in the software supplied by contractors," it said. Municipalities can apply again in autumn, and the commission said there will be no "significant delay to the programme."