By EUOBSERVER

An agreement on a eurozone reform is "within reach," said French finance minister Bruno Le Maire, according to German media, following discussions with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Hamburg over the weekend. There are still two or three open points, which should be solved at the latest when German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron meet on Tuesday at Merkel's Schloss Meseberg country residence.