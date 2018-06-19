By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission's infringement procedures against EU states that - according to the commission - are failing to uphold car emissions legislation, remains ongoing for now. A spokeswoman told EUobserver that the commission needed time to assess Germany's €1bn fine for emissions fraud against Volkswagen, handed out last week. Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, and the UK have until 17 July to respond to 'letters of formal notice' related to Dieselgate.