Ticker
Report: EU to look at outsourcing asylum
By EUOBSERVER
A draft conclusion of the upcoming EU summit, seen by Reuters, says the European Union will agree to look at creating "regional disembarkation platforms" where the fate of asylum requests will be decided, possibly in areas around north Africa. "Such platforms should provide for rapid processing to distinguish between economic migrants and those in need of international protection, and reduce the incentive to embark on perilous journeys."