Ticker
EU to lift its internal data storage barriers
By EUOBSERVER
EU member states should no longer have any "unjustified restrictions" that bans companies from storing data in another EU country, negotiators from the European parliament, European commission, and member states agreed Tuesday evening. "Data localisation restrictions are signs of protectionism for which there is no place in a single market," said EU digital commissioner Andrus Ansip in a statement. The actual final text of the legislation is not yet public.