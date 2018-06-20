Wednesday

20th Jun 2018

Juncker orders migration 'mini-summit' on Sunday

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker had called a pre-summit "informal working meeting" in Brussels on Sunday to discuss migration and asylum, the issue currently preoccupying both the German coalition government in Berlin and the new Italian government. The commission did not immediately specify who would attend, although it was thought to include Germany, France, Italy and Spain, plus incoming and outgoing EU presidencies - Bulgaria and Austria.

How to get around the EU posted workers directive

Some EU careworkers in Belgium receive around €400 a month - despite their carers paying €2,500 a month and paying for flights and accommodation. The answer lies in how firms can skirt the safeguards in the EU's posted workers directive.

EU needs comprehensive 'sexuality education'

The subject is mandatory by law in some form in nearly all EU countries - but it is mostly reproduction- and biology-centred, covering topics such as unwanted pregnancy and sexually-transmitted infections.

Fate of EU refugee deal hangs in the balance

Europe's choice is between unplanned, reactive, fragmented, ineffective migration policy and planned, regulated, documented movements of people, writes International Rescue Committee chief David Miliband.

Hungary to push ahead with 'Stop Soros' law on NGOs

The Hungarian government of Viktor Orban has said it will not wait until Friday, to hear a verdict of European legal experts on human rights, before going ahead with its bill curtailing NGOs who work with migrants.

