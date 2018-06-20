Ticker
Juncker orders migration 'mini-summit' on Sunday
By EUOBSERVER
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker had called a pre-summit "informal working meeting" in Brussels on Sunday to discuss migration and asylum, the issue currently preoccupying both the German coalition government in Berlin and the new Italian government. The commission did not immediately specify who would attend, although it was thought to include Germany, France, Italy and Spain, plus incoming and outgoing EU presidencies - Bulgaria and Austria.