By EUOBSERVER

The Macedonian parliament ratified on Wednesday an agreement signed last Saturday with Greece that ended a 27-year dispute of the name of the country. The main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party boycotted the vote. Under the deal, the country will be named 'North Macedonia' and will renounce irredentist claims on the Greek Macedonia region, but a Macedonian language and ethnicity will be recognised by Greece.