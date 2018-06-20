Ticker
PES to announce 'spitzenkandidat' names in October
By EUOBSERVER
The Party of European Socialists (PES) will announce its list of candidates for the European Commission presidency post at the 2019 elections at a meeting in Latvia, on October 19, it announced Wednesday. If there is more than one nomination, the candidates will face a vote, with a winner announced in early December. The rival European People's Party (EPP) will announce its 'spitzenkandidat' at a congress in Helsinki in November.