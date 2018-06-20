By EUOBSERVER

The Party of European Socialists (PES) will announce its list of candidates for the European Commission presidency post at the 2019 elections at a meeting in Latvia, on October 19, it announced Wednesday. If there is more than one nomination, the candidates will face a vote, with a winner announced in early December. The rival European People's Party (EPP) will announce its 'spitzenkandidat' at a congress in Helsinki in November.