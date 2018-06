By EUOBSERVER

Germany has earned a decent profit on the Greek financial crisis, receiving since 2010 around €2.9bn in interest, according to figures revealed by the German government in response to a parliamentary query from the Green Party. "Contrary to all right-wing myths, Germany has benefited massively from the crisis in Greece," said Sven-Christian Kindler, Green member of the Bundestag, according to Spiegel.