Ticker
EU parliament approves internet copyright filter rule
By EUOBSERVER
The European parliament's legal affairs committee voted on Wednesday 14-9 in favour of new controversial internet legislation to ensure fair pay for artists and journalists - but with the risk of stifling an open internet by requiring internet companies to install content filters to prevent users uploading copyrighted content. In order for the changes to pass, the legislation still needs approval from 28 EU governments and a plenary vote.