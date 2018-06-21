By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission opened on Thursday an investigation into whether Qatar Petroleum is breaching EU antitrust rules by imposing territorial restrictions in its contracts with European companies. The state-owned company is the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, with around 40 percent of the EU's imports. The commission says that contract clauses restrict European importers' rights to diverting Qatari LNG to other destinations.