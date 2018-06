By EUOBSERVER

Liviu Dragnea, the head of Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), who is considered as the country's true leader, was sentenced on Thursday to 3.5 years in prison for abuse of power. Dragnea, who has been barred from serving as prime minister because of an earlier suspended jail sentence for election fraud, has over the last year pushed a controversial overhaul of the justice system. The ruling can be appealed.