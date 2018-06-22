Friday

22nd Jun 2018

Venice Commission: Hungary should repeal NGO law

By

The Venice Commission, a body of constitutional law experts, on Friday said Hungary should repeal its so-called 'Stop Soros' legislation on illegal migration which threatens jail for people and organisations helping migrants. The law, adopted on Wednesday, seriously impairs legitimate NGO work, unfairly criminalises activities not directly related to illegal migration, and constitutes illegitimate interference with freedom of expression, the experts said in their report for the Council of Europe.

Europe's tech race - trying to keep pace with US and China

There is not a single European company among the world's top 10 computer hardware companies. Within the EU, Germany and Sweden rank among world leaders, but Bulgaria and Slovakia among the worst-performing developed nations.

Greece and creditors proclaim 'end of crisis'

After late-night talks, the Eurogroup agreed on a €15bn disbursement and debt relief measures for Greece, while setting out a tight monitoring when the bailout ends in August.

