By EUOBSERVER

The Venice Commission, a body of constitutional law experts, on Friday said Hungary should repeal its so-called 'Stop Soros' legislation on illegal migration which threatens jail for people and organisations helping migrants. The law, adopted on Wednesday, seriously impairs legitimate NGO work, unfairly criminalises activities not directly related to illegal migration, and constitutes illegitimate interference with freedom of expression, the experts said in their report for the Council of Europe.