By EUOBSERVER

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured on Sunday a new five-year term after winning the majority (53 percent) of votes in the first round of a presidential elections, ahead of his closest rival Muharrem Ince on 31 percent. Erdogan was prime minister for 11 years before becoming president in 2014. Under Turkey's new constitution, adopted in a tight referendum last year, Erdogan could run again and potentially hold power until 2028.