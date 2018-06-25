Ticker
Tajani calls for €6bn investment to halt migration
By EUOBSERVER
EP president Antonio Tajani has called for bigger investment in Africa to avoid that "hundreds of thousands of immigrants will turn into millions, with devastating consequences for Europe". In an article published by several European media on Sunday he said investment of at least €6bn to shut down the Mediterranean routes was needed and urged closer cooperation with transit countries Mauritania, Mali, Chad, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Libya.