Ticker
Nine countries to sign up for Macron's military initiative
By EUOBSERVER
French defence minister Florence Parly told Le Figaro in an interview ahead of a joint EU defence and foreign minister in Luxembourg on Monday that nine countries - France, Germany, Belgium, Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Estonia, Spain and Portugal - would sign a 'letter of intent' supporting the European Intervention Initiative, championed by French President Emmanuel Macron, creating a European military intervention force and including the UK after Brexit.