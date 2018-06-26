Tuesday

26th Jun 2018

Ticker

Nine countries to sign up for Macron's military initiative

By

French defence minister Florence Parly told Le Figaro in an interview ahead of a joint EU defence and foreign minister in Luxembourg on Monday that nine countries - France, Germany, Belgium, Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Estonia, Spain and Portugal - would sign a 'letter of intent' supporting the European Intervention Initiative, championed by French President Emmanuel Macron, creating a European military intervention force and including the UK after Brexit.

Orban allies divided in vote on Hungary sanctions probe

The EU parliament's civil liberties committee in a draft report calls on member states to deal with Hungary's backsliding on EU rules. Lawmakers from the centre-right European People's Party were split over the critical report.

Opinion

Rutte - from 'Mr No' to 'next Tusk'?

Make no mistake – Rutte, sometimes considered as a potential candidate to succeed Donald Tusk, is one of the toughest of the EU's current heads of state.

Opinion

Progressive CAP alternative only hope for sustainability

We see the new CAP as spelling the death of rural communities, the acceleration of the rural exodus, the consolidation of big agribusinesses, jeopardising public health standards and turning binding climate change targets into optional goals for member states.

EU leaders still in search of migration plan

Select EU leaders met amid rising tension over migration, with Italy's PM, who had threatened to boycott the summit, putting forward a new plans to stop boats from leaving Libya.

