Ticker
EU banking authority warns of 'inadequate' Brexit preparation
By EUOBSERVER
The European Banking Authority warned Monday that UK financial institutions' preparations for Brexit were "inadequate" for a no-deal scenario. It said in a report that "there remains a material possibility" that negotiations between the UK and the EU end with no agreement, and that the transition period following the UK's exit "does not provide legal certainty". It said financial institutions should do more to identity the risks.