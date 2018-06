By EUOBSERVER

Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday that he wanted "reception centres situated at the southern border of Libya to prevent Tripoli becoming a bottleneck." In a visit to Libya's capital Tripoli, he argued that migrant centres in Italy would be "a problem for Italy and for Libya itself because the death fluxes would not stop." However Libyan deputy premier Ahmed Maiteeq said the idea was against Libyan law.