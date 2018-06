By EUOBSERVER

US motorbike maker Harley Davidson announced on Monday it would move part of its production outside the US, citing EU tariffs as a reason. New taxes on Harley Davidson are part of the EU's "counter-balancing" measures taken in reaction to tariffs on EU steel and aluminium imposed by US president Donald Trump. In a tweet, Trump said he was "surprised" by Harley Davison's decision, which he called a "white flag".