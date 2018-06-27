By EUOBSERVER

US tariffs on EU steel and aluminium "have consequences," EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Tuesday after Harley-Davidson announced moving some production outside the US. Malmstrom added the EU was "seriously contemplating" taking provisional measures by mid-July to further protect EU industry. She said however that the EU has "not yet a prepared list" of counter-measures in case Donald Trump imposed tariffs on EU cars, after threats to do so.