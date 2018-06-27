By EUOBSERVER

British and European trade unions and business organisations have clubbed together in a rare joint call for "pace and urgency" in Brexit negotiations. In a statement from CBI, BusinessEurope, TUC and the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), ahead of this week's EU summit, they call on the UK government and the EU to bring "measurable progress". Disagreement would be "dire for firms, workers and the communities where they live."