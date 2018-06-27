Ticker
Austria's new border guard troop 'Puma' in action
By EUOBSERVER
Over 500 Austrian policemen and 220 soldiers took part in an exercise on Tuesday on the Slovenian border over fears of a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis. "A state which can't protect its borders when needed loses its credibility," said far-right Freedom Party interior minister Herbert Kickl, overseeing the exercise with defence minister Mario Kunasek. It was the first time Austria's new border guard troop, 'Puma', was in action.