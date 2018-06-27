Wednesday

Over 500 Austrian policemen and 220 soldiers took part in an exercise on Tuesday on the Slovenian border over fears of a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis. "A state which can't protect its borders when needed loses its credibility," said far-right Freedom Party interior minister Herbert Kickl, overseeing the exercise with defence minister Mario Kunasek. It was the first time Austria's new border guard troop, 'Puma', was in action.

