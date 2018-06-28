Thursday

28th Jun 2018

Ticker

Eurozone to crack down on money laundering

By

EU banks are to face stricter oversight on money-laundering following scandals in Latvia and Malta, Mario Centeno, the head of the eurozone finance ministers' club, the Eurogroup, has said. "There is agreement on the importance of enhancing the current monitoring of the implementation of anti-money laundering measures," he told EU Council chief Donald Tusk in a letter seen by the Reuters news agency, promising "further measures by end 2018".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Analysis

EU leaders take on migration to fight political crisis

The main objective of Thursday's summit in Brussels will be to agree on new measures to reduce illegal migration, in order to help Angela Merkel at home and fight populists and extremists across the bloc.

Analysis

Migration crisis is one of mismanagement: the figures

Far fewer people are arriving by sea into Europe. As EU leaders are discussing new measures, the debate appears to suggest a major migration crisis. Yet the crisis is more about political indecision.

Opinion

European Defence Fund - the militarisation of EU science

The European Commission proposes a €13bn budget for research and development of military research, the European Defence Fund. Investing EU funds in military research will divert resources from more peaceful areas, and is likely to fuel arms races.

EU delays Macedonia and Albania talks

Accession talks to start in 2019, not this year as hoped, after France, Denmark and Netherlands force delay despite breakthrough on Macedonia name dispute.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  2. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  3. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMHRMI Launches Lawsuits Against Individuals and Countries Involved in Changing Macedonia's Name
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  1. The other EU summit: leaders agree on defence and trade
  2. EU leaders take on migration to fight political crisis
  3. Migration crisis is one of mismanagement: the figures
  4. European Defence Fund - the militarisation of EU science
  5. EU delays Macedonia and Albania talks
  6. Polish minister roasted in EU sanctions probe
  7. Brexit can be reversed, says 'Superwoman'
  8. EU's €23bn for high-speed rail had 'low added value'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us