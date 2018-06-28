By EUOBSERVER

EU banks are to face stricter oversight on money-laundering following scandals in Latvia and Malta, Mario Centeno, the head of the eurozone finance ministers' club, the Eurogroup, has said. "There is agreement on the importance of enhancing the current monitoring of the implementation of anti-money laundering measures," he told EU Council chief Donald Tusk in a letter seen by the Reuters news agency, promising "further measures by end 2018".