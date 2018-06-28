Thursday

28th Jun 2018

Ticker

Italy blocks EU summit conclusions

By

Italy's new prime minister Giuseppe Conte blocked all agreements during the meeting of EU leaders on Thursday until fellow leaders include his demands on migration in the final conclusions. Because of the unusual move, a planned press conference by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk has been postponed. This holds up conclusions already reached on security and defence, enlargement and the EU's budget.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

UN sets conditions for EU 'disembarkation platforms'

Countries in north African coast must first set up humane reception centres before the UN and the International Organisation for Migration agree to any migrant camps, such as those being discussed by EU leaders.

EU migration talks hit Italian rock

As the EU summit opened in Brussels, positions were still apparently irreconcilable on how to deal with people trying to cross the Mediterranean sea, with the Italy's PM Giuseppe Conte threatening to veto conclusions.

Opinion

EU should brace for a more authoritarian Erdogan

The new blend of religious nationalism will be more anti-West and anti-EU, as Brussels has anything but leverage on Turkey. The first signs of this strong rhetoric are already visible.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  2. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  3. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMHRMI Launches Lawsuits Against Individuals and Countries Involved in Changing Macedonia's Name
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  1. UN sets conditions for EU 'disembarkation platforms'
  2. Macedonia aims to join 2025 wave of EU enlargement
  3. EU migration talks hit Italian rock
  4. MEPs may be forced to return 'unused' office expenses
  5. EU should brace for a more authoritarian Erdogan
  6. The other EU summit: leaders agree on defence and trade
  7. EU leaders take on migration to fight political crisis
  8. Migration crisis is one of mismanagement: the figures

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us