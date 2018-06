By EUOBSERVER

The next European Parliament, which will be elected in May 2019, will count 705 members following the UK's EU exit, compared to the current 751. Under the new composition approved by EU leaders on Thursday, 27 seats of the 73 vacated by Brexit will be re-allocated to 14 member states "to better reflect the principle of degressive proportionality," with France and Spain gaining the most - five MEPs.