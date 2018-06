By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament has published a slogan - "This Time I'm Voting" - to boost turnout in 2019's EU elections. "It's not enough to just hope for a better future: this time we all need to take responsibility for it," additional blurb said. EU elections in 2014 saw one of the lowest turnouts, at 43 percent, compared to a high point of 62 percent in the first vote in 1979.