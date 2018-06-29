Ticker
EU-27 express concern over Northern Ireland 'backstop'
By EUOBSERVER
Leaders of the 27 remaining EU member states on Friday in a summit declaration expressed their "concern that no substantial progress has yet been achieved on agreeing a backstop solution for Ireland/Northern Ireland" if the border issue is not resolved in the Brexit negotiations. They said that "the territorial application of the Withdrawal Agreement, notably as regards Gibraltar" also was undecided. The text was adopted within minutes.