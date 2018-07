By EUOBSERVER

Croatia has officially become a high-income country, according to the World Bank's new income classifications lowering the thresholds for a classification as a high-income country to $12,055 GNI per capita. Only two EU member states, Romania and Bulgaria, are not in the top-class. They both rank in the second best class as upper-middle income countries with GNI per capita between $3,896 and $12,055.