By EUOBSERVER

In a bid to calm tensions Spain's new socialist government allowed nine high-profile Catalan separatists in custody to be moved to prisons closer to their home region. Prime minister Pedro Sanchez has also agreed to meet Catalonia's secessionist president, Quim Torra, in Madrid on 9 July, which will be the first meeting between a Spanish prime minister and a Catalan regional leader since January 2017.