By EUOBSERVER

Thousands gathered in Paris on Sunday to pay tribute to Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and women's rights champion, when she was laid to rest in the Pantheon, France's burial place for some of its most honoured citizens. Veil became the first president of the directly elected European Parliament in 1979 and the first woman to hold the post. She died on 30 June 2017 at the age of 89.