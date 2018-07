By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Monday to build border camps for asylum seekers and to tighten the border with Austria in a political deal with her Bavarian sister party, the CSU, to save her government. She also accepted to keep the CSU's leader, Horst Seehofer, as minister of the interior. The new policy is subject to the approval by the Social Democrats, the third party in Merkel's coalition.