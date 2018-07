By EUOBSERVER

Unemployment in the euro area dropped to 8.4 percent in May 2018 and to 7.0 percent in the whole EU, the lowest rates since 2008, according to Eurostat. The Czech Republic had the lowest unemployment (2.3 percent) followed by Germany (3.4 percent). The highest rates were observed in Greece (20.1 percent) and Spain (15.8 percent). In comparison the unemployment rate in the US was 3.8 percent in May.