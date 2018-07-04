Wednesday

4th Jul 2018

Italian Wikipedia 'dark' in EU copyright vote protest

Wikipedia will be 'dark' in Italy until Thursday, when the European parliament votes on a new EU online copyright law. Deputy prime minister and leader of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), Luigi Di Maio, supported the protest, while European Newspapers Publishers Association (ENPA), accused Wikipedia of tunnel vision. "A vote against intellectual property rights is a vote against press freedom," said ENPA president Carlo Perrone.

