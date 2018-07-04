Ticker
German NGO takes Nord Stream 2 project to court
By EUOBSERVER
German environment group Nabu filed on Tuesday a lawsuit with Germany's constitutional court in Karlsruhe to block construction of a 1,200km pipeline through the Baltic Sea to deliver Russian gas to Germany. The Gazprom-built pipeline would harm underwater sea life and is not needed to meet German natural gas demand, the group said. Denmark is still considering its approval of the project, greenlighted by other affected countries.