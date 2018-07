By EUOBSERVER

More than 100,000 18-year-olds took part in the #DiscoverEU lottery for 15,000 free Interrail tickets, reported the BBC. Applicants had to complete an online quiz about EU cultural heritage, youth and the European parliament elections, to participate in the lottery. The UK ticket quota was 1,900, and 3,786 applied. In Spain more than 11,000 applied for 1,364 tickets. The European Commission plans to expand the scheme in future.