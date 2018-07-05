Ticker
MEPs reject controversial copyright text
By EUOBSERVER
The European Parliament on Thursday voted against starting negotiations on a controversial new copyright directive. At their Strasbourg plenary, 278 MEPs voted in favour of giving centre-right German MEP Axel Voss a mandate to start negotiations with national governments and the European Commission on the issue, 318 voted against. This opens up the text for additional amendments. Opponents feared it could lead to restrictions of internet freedom.