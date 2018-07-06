Friday

6th Jul 2018

Listeria deaths in five EU countries linked to frozen corn

By

An outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes in five EU countries - Finland, United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark and Austria - has cost ten people their lives, with the latest victim, a Danish patient, on Thursday confirmed to have died from the bacteria, according to the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration. Frozen corn and vegetables from Hungary are the likely source of the outbreak, according to the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA).

Lisbeth Kirk

