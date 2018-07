By EUOBSERVER

Following weeks of power struggle the three parties forming Germany's government, CDU, CSU and SPD, agreed on Thursday to a two-page document on tightening of migration policies, while skipping plans for transit centres at the borders, which was too much for the Social Democrats. The deal averted a collapse of Merkel's fragile government. It was branded political "summer theatre" by SPD finance minister Olaf Scholz.