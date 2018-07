By EUOBSERVER

One third (34 percent) of households in the EU were single-person households without children in 2017, up from 31 percent in 2010, according to Eurostat figures published on Friday. Sweden tops the chart with over half (51 percent) single households, followed by Denmark (44 percent) and Lithuania (43 percent). At the other end Malta had just 20 percent single households, 22 percent in Portugal and Slovakia.