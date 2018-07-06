By EUOBSERVER

France's Constitutional Court ruled Friday that helping someone, "regardless of the legality of their presence on national territory", falls under a "principle of fraternity" included in the French constitution. Referring to France's motto "liberty, equality, fraternity", judges said that a law under which Cedric Herrou, a farmer, was given a four-month suspended sentence last year for helping migrants at the Italian border did not respect the spirit of the constitution.