Helping illegal migrants is 'fraternal principle', says French court
By EUOBSERVER
France's Constitutional Court ruled Friday that helping someone, "regardless of the legality of their presence on national territory", falls under a "principle of fraternity" included in the French constitution. Referring to France's motto "liberty, equality, fraternity", judges said that a law under which Cedric Herrou, a farmer, was given a four-month suspended sentence last year for helping migrants at the Italian border did not respect the spirit of the constitution.