By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission approved on Friday three new migration programmes in north Africa, totalling €90.5m, after last week's EU summit dominated by the issue. The schemes are intended to reduce crossings into Europe on the central Mediterranean route and "improve partner countries' ability to better manage their borders." EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said it would include "countries along the migratory routes, including inside Libya, and in the Sahel."