By EUOBSERVER

Chinese state broadcaster CGTN plans to hire more than 350 London-based journalists over the next 18 months as part of a global expansion, according to a recruiter's email seen by BuzzFeed News. "We aim to differentiate ourselves from leading Western media" and focus on "stories often ignored by western media," the ad reads. CGTN did not return requests for comment and the site is temporarily unavailable in certain EU countries.