By EUOBSERVER

European aircraft maker Airbus is expecting 37,390 new aircraft will be required in the next 20 years as traffic will grow at 4.4 percent per year. The more than doubling in the world fleet to 48,000 aircraft will spark a need for 540,000 new pilots, according to the company's new Global Market Forecast 2018-2037. Aviation is already estimated to be responsible for 2.0-2.5 percent of global CO2 emissions.