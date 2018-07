By EUOBSERVER

Almost three quarters (74.3 percent) of ivory imported to the EU is illegal, a study by an Oxford University's carbon testing unit has shown. In a sample of 109 items bought in 10 EU countries by the campaign group Avaaz, 81 were found to be from after 1947, making their sale illegal without government-issued certificates. Among them, 19.3 percent dated from after 1989, when the global ivory trade was banned.