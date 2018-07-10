By EUOBSERVER

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was on Monday sworn in for another five-year term as president with new, stronger powers and named his son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, as the country's new finance minister. The Turkish lira dropped nearly three percent after the appointment of Albayrak, who served as energy minister since 2015. Former deputy prime minister Mehmet Simsek, seen as a market-friendly minister, was not reappointed.