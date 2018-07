By EUOBSERVER

One in three members of the European Parliament (31 percent) have a paid side job, with up to 30 MEPs earning more than their MEP salary, according to an analysis of over 2,000 financial interest declarations by Transparency International. In total, the 751 MEPs have declared 1,366 activities, a 13 percent increase from the beginning of the mandate in 2014. In total MEPs earned €18-41million from side jobs since 2014.