EU's 'Doing Less' task force calls for new methods
By EUOBSERVER
EU institutions should change their working methods to better involve national parliaments, as well as regional and local authorities in policy making, said the so-called task force on subsidiarity, proportionality and 'doing less, more efficiently', chaired by European Commission first vice-president Frans Timmermans. In a report issued Tuesday, the seven-strong group proposed to assess regularly the principles of subsidiarity and proportionality, and give parliament a quicker say.