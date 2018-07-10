By EUOBSERVER

EU institutions should change their working methods to better involve national parliaments, as well as regional and local authorities in policy making, said the so-called task force on subsidiarity, proportionality and 'doing less, more efficiently', chaired by European Commission first vice-president Frans Timmermans. In a report issued Tuesday, the seven-strong group proposed to assess regularly the principles of subsidiarity and proportionality, and give parliament a quicker say.