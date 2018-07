By EUOBSERVER

German interior minister and CSU leader, Horst Seehofer, launched on Monday his so-called migration masterplan, claiming credit for an increase in the pace of deportations of rejected asylum-seekers. "Just on my 69th birthday - and I didn't request it - 69 people were sent back to Afghanistan," he joked. "That's way above earlier levels." Of the 69 migrants, 51 were deported from Bavaria, Seehofer's home state.